Man told police his wife drank three pints of beer before deadly hit-and-run, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO – Nearly four months after a man was hit and killed on a West Side street, San Antonio police arrested the woman who they believe was behind the wheel.

Jennifer Elaine Aguilar is charged with collision involving death, according to an arrest warrant.

Ramon Gonzalez, 45, was walking along Culebra on May 15 when SAPD said a driver hit him and didn’t stop. Gonzalez died from his injuries.

According to an affidavit, detectives got security footage showing a white Mazda hitting Gonzalez and leaving. They also found a passenger-side mirror at the crime scene.

Later that month, Crime Stoppers offered a reward for tips leading to the driver’s arrest.

A witness who said he was a passenger in the car called Crime Stoppers and said the driver was intoxicated, according to the affidavit. The tip included a picture of a white Mazda that was missing the passenger side mirror.

Crime Stoppers has not identified that witness.

Detectives interviewed Aguilar, who said she drank at a bar before driving on Culebra, according to the affidavit. She said a black truck hit her, but the detective said the damage to the Mazda was inconsistent with that claim.

Aguilar’s husband, Christopher Aguilar told detectives she drank three pints of beer at a bar before getting behind the wheel, according to court records. He said he was looking at his phone when his wife hit Gonzales.

Christopher Aguilar said his wife did not report the crash “because she was nervous and had been drinking,” according to the affidavit.