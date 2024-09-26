SA Animal Care Services offers free adoptions on dogs weighing 40+ pounds this Friday, Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Animal Care Services is wrapping up National Dog Week with a special adoption event, Big Mutts, Big Hearts.

The event will offer free adoptions on all dogs weighing 40 pounds or more on Friday and Saturday.

All pets adopted from the ACS shelter are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated. New dog owners can also access free lifetime training opportunities with ACS trainers.

The shelter, located at 4710 State Hwy 151, is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends. Last adoptions are processed 30 minutes before closing.

Potential adopters can preview available dogs by visiting the ACS Facebook page or checking out the online pet search tool here.