61º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Friday Finds: Social media creator finds best seasonal coffee flavors to try in San Antonio

Faith Roberts explores San Antonio’s hidden coffee gems

Patty Santos, Reporter

Tags: Friday Finds, Drinks, San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Faith Roberts calls herself the “unofficial tour guide of San Antonio.” She enjoys discovering hidden gems around the city.

With fall already here, she has indulged in finding fall coffee flavors at locally owned shops.

Roberts’ top recommendations for this week’s Friday Finds include Tend Coffee on the far Northwest Side, Southbound Coffee, a little food truck in Southtown, and The Newstand Coffee on Broadway.

Follow Roberts and her suggestions on all things San Antonio on Instagram @Faiththegreatt.

ALSO ON KSAT.COM

Where to find deals, free coffee on National Coffee Day

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Patty Santos joined the KSAT 12 News team in July 2017. She has a proven track record of reporting on hard-hitting news that affects the community.

email

twitter

Recommended Videos