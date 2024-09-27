Friday Finds: Social media creator finds best seasonal coffee flavors to try in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Faith Roberts calls herself the “unofficial tour guide of San Antonio.” She enjoys discovering hidden gems around the city.

With fall already here, she has indulged in finding fall coffee flavors at locally owned shops.

Roberts’ top recommendations for this week’s Friday Finds include Tend Coffee on the far Northwest Side, Southbound Coffee, a little food truck in Southtown, and The Newstand Coffee on Broadway.

Follow Roberts and her suggestions on all things San Antonio on Instagram @Faiththegreatt.

