🎷Things to do in San Antonio, surrounding areas this weekend: Jazz’SAlive, Bastrop Music Festival, pumpkin patches

Welcome to the last weekend of September! This month went by in a blink of an eye.

Jazz enthusiasts can enjoy a free two-day festival of Jazz’SAlive this weekend. If you’re feeling like taking a small road trip to Bastrop, there will be a music festival there as well.

Recommended Videos

You could also start visiting pumpkin patches at local and surrounding areas or head over to a haunted house now that the fall season is here.

Take a look at some of these a-maze-ing events:

Happening over the weekend:

13TH FLOOR: Are you brave enough to go through the 13th Floor Haunted House? The fame haunted house will continue on run-selected nights until Nov. 9. Purchase your tickets Are you brave enough to go through the 13th Floor Haunted House? The fame haunted house will continue on run-selected nights until Nov. 9. Purchase your tickets here if you dare.

BASTROP MUSIC FESTIVAL: Enjoy live music from over 30 artists of various genres at the Enjoy live music from over 30 artists of various genres at the Bastrop Music Festival from Sept. 26-29 in Bastrop, about 30 miles southeast of Austin in the Los Pines Region. You can purchase your tickets here

FRIGHT FEST: “The Conjuring Universe” and “Stranger Things” are two new haunts that will make guests scream until Nov. 3. There will also be six other haunted houses, six heavily themed scare zones and dynamic entertainment at the theme park — interested for a scare? Visit Six Flags online for more information.

HOWL-O-SCREAM: Be ready to be spooked at Howl-O-Scream with six horror-filled haunts and eight “Terror-tories” until Oct. 27. Vampires, sinister sorcerers and other nightmares will appear at the park. Click Be ready to be spooked at Howl-O-Scream with six horror-filled haunts and eight “Terror-tories” until Oct. 27. Vampires, sinister sorcerers and other nightmares will appear at the park. Click here for more information.

JAZZ’SALIVE FESTIVAL: Jazz enthusiasts can attend the free Jazz enthusiasts can attend the free two-day festival , which starts from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Sept. 27 and will continue from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sept. 28 at Civic Park at Hemisfair, located at 210 S. Alamo St. See a list of announced jazz artists to perform the main stage at Jazz’SAlive here

MARKET DAYS: Visit the Visit the Pearl for Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. -1 p.m. to shop for local produce and meat. You could also go to the Markers Market every Sunday from 9 a.m.- 10 p.m. to view and shop from over 40 local artisans and markers making culinary-inspired home goods such as pottery and wood crafts. The Pearl is located at 303 Pearl Pkwy.

MARKET SQUARE WEEKEND: Enjoy the day at Enjoy the day at Market Square filled with music, food booths and working artists from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every weekend in September.

“NICHOS Y DICHOS”: MujerArtes Women’s Clay Cooperative will have 50 hand-painted pieces of MujerArtes Women’s Clay Cooperative will have 50 hand-painted pieces of “Nichos y Dichos ” on display created by women artists. The artwork will have phrases that contain advice and popular wisdom. The exhibit will be open until Oct. 4 at Rinconcito de Esperanza, located at 816 S. Colorado Street. Guests interested in a visit can call 210-228-0201.

PUMPKIN PATCHES & CORN MAZES: Many locations are bringing back the traditional and fun fall activities this weekend. Places such as BellCreek Acres, Devine Acres Farm, Uhland Fall Fest and more are some places to consider to visit for fun day at the patch. Check out the map I created highlighting some a-maze-ing local pumpkin and corn maze locations below. For more details on their hours and pricing, be sure to check out our Many locations are bringing back the traditional and fun fall activities this weekend. Places such as BellCreek Acres, Devine Acres Farm, Uhland Fall Fest and more are some places to consider to visit for fun day at the patch. Check out the map I created highlighting some a-maze-ing local pumpkin and corn maze locations below. For more details on their hours and pricing, be sure to check out our story

SAN ANTONIO PUMPKIN FESTIVAL: The The festival will be open from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday starting from Sept. 27 until Oct. 27. Pumpkins, photo ops, corn pit and more are some attractions people will see at the event. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased here

TERRORLAND HAUNTED ADVENTURE: “Expedition Terror” will start at Terrorland on Sept. 27 to Nov. 2 to bring a haunting hayride on a hillside trail on the Southeast Side. “Expedition Terror” will start at Terrorland on Sept. 27 to Nov. 2 to bring a haunting hayride on a hillside trail on the Southeast Side. Terrorland Haunted Adventure is located at 15204 E Loop 1604 S.

ZOO BOO: The San Antonio Zoo will continue its annual The San Antonio Zoo will continue its annual Zoo Boo event until Oct. 31. Guests can dress up in costumes that match the theme the zoo will host. This weekend, will be Western Weekend from Sept. 28-29. Free trick-or-treating will take place during the last hour of zoo operations. You can Purchase your tickets here

Friday, Sept. 27

DAVID CROSS: Comedy will fill the night during David Cross’ “The End of The Beginning of The End” Tour at 8 p.m. on Sept 27 at Stable Hall. You can purchase tickets Comedy will fill the night during David Cross’ “The End of The Beginning of The End” Tour at 8 p.m. on Sept 27 at Stable Hall. You can purchase tickets here

Saturday, Sept. 28

IVAN CORNEJO: The artist will perform his The artist will perform his “Mirada Tour” at 8 p.m. on Sept. 28 at the Frost Bank Center. You can purchase your tickets here

LA VILLITA MARKET DAYS: Maverick Plaza will transform into an Maverick Plaza will transform into an open-air marketplace from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. at La Villita Historic Arts Village, located at 418 Villita St. Market Days take place every Saturday. Visitors can enjoy arts and crafts, witness live cooking demonstrations and more.

OUTDOOR FILM SERIES: The The Mission Marquee Plaza will have a free movie screening of “Blue Beetle” from 7-10:30 p.m. at 3100 Roosevelt Ave.

REY FEO SUPERHERO RIVER PARADE: As part of Hispanic Heritage Month, the city will host a river parade with superheroes from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sept. 28 at La Villita Arneson River Theatre. You can purchase tickets As part of Hispanic Heritage Month, the city will host a river parade with superheroes from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sept. 28 at La Villita Arneson River Theatre. You can purchase tickets here

WATER LANTERN FESTIVAL: Participants can design their own lanterns and launch them during the Participants can design their own lanterns and launch them during the Water Lantern Festival , which will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at Millers Pond Park, located at 6175 Old Pearsall Rd. Tickets must be purchased as soon as possible since prices increase as the day progresses.

YOUTH & FAMILY HEALTH FESTIVAL: The Social and Health Research Center will host the fifth annual Bienestar and NEEMA The Social and Health Research Center will host the fifth annual Bienestar and NEEMA Youth and Family Health Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1327 Guadalupe Plaza St. There will be family-friendly activities, arts and crafts and free health screenings and vaccines.

Sunday, Sept. 29