Medical examiner’s office identifies man killed in Northwest Side rollover crash

The Vincent J. M. Di Maio Forensic Science Center, which is also known as the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office, is located on the Northwest Side of San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a man who died from blunt force injuries on Tuesday evening.

Mike Morris, 41, ran a stop sign and crashed into a sedan around 11 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Woodlawn Avenue and Vollum Boulevard.

San Antonio police said Morris was ejected from his pickup truck before the truck rolled over on top of him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

No charges have been filed against the driver of the sedan.

