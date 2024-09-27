74º
Medical examiner’s office identifies man killed in Northwest Side rollover crash

No charges expected to be filed against the other driver

Madalynn Lambert, Content Gatherer

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

The Vincent J. M. Di Maio Forensic Science Center, which is also known as the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office, is located on the Northwest Side of San Antonio. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a man who died from blunt force injuries on Tuesday evening.

Mike Morris, 41, ran a stop sign and crashed into a sedan around 11 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Woodlawn Avenue and Vollum Boulevard.

San Antonio police said Morris was ejected from his pickup truck before the truck rolled over on top of him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

No charges have been filed against the driver of the sedan.

Madalynn Lambert is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12. She grew up in San Antonio and graduated from Judson High School in 2020.

Ivan Herrera, MSB, has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering consumer and money content, news of the day and trending stories.

