Buc-ee’s ranks among top convenience stores in the US, study shows

Texas-based Buc-ee’s ranked third in a new study that found the best convenience stores in the nation, according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index.

The Convenience Store Study 2024 was based on 5,710 surveys from customers chosen at random. The surveys were conducted between March and September 2024.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa led the list as the best convenience store with a score of 82%. QuikTrip followed at 81% and Buc-ee’s tied with Murphy USA for third at 80%.

“Many of the chains that find themselves at the high end of the satisfaction scale have prioritized serving up a robust set of food options,” the study stated.

Wawa is known for its hoagies, and QuikTrip is known for its QT Kitchens.

With 35 locations solely in Texas, Buc-ee’s has a variety of food options. Buc-ee’s is well known for its barbecue, beaver nuggets and giant cinnamon rolls.

Buc-ee’s led in the South with the highest customer satisfaction score, according to the study.

“Convenience stores are no longer just a quick stop for gas and snacks — they are becoming serious competitors in the food service industry,” said Forrest Morgeson, associate professor of marketing at Michigan State University and Director of Research Emeritus at the ACSI.

“By focusing on the in-store dining experience, while maintaining the speedy service that customers have grown accustomed to, convenience stores may have found the perfect recipe for success,” Morgeson said.

