Popular San Antonio Mexican restaurant on Northwest Side closes

SAN ANTONIO – Another popular San Antonio restaurant is closing its doors.

El Remedio has announced it would be closing after serving San Antonians on the Northwest Side for the past seven years.

In a social media post on Monday afternoon, El Remedio said they hoped to reopen soon and would be available through their new food truck in the Alamo Ranch area during limited hours.

According to one comment on the post, the restaurant said the summer heat and the landlord changing the locks as reasons for the closure.

KSAT reached out to El Remedio for comment, but we have not yet heard back.

This is not a new trend: many local restaurants, such as Acadiana Cafe, have closed their doors this year, and most blame rising costs.

The National Restaurant Association compiled the following statistics for Texas based on data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Bureau of Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau in 2023:

Restaurants are the largest private employer in the state.

These businesses contributed $106.8 billion to the Texas economy in 2023.

There are more than 56,000 eating and drinking locations in our state, with over 1.4 million employees.

Restaurants make up 11% of jobs in Texas.

