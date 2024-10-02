San Antonio survivor talks about change as Texas Council on Family Violence releases domestic violence numbers for 2023

SAN ANTONIO – It’s something reported every year: domestic violence deaths in our state and county are extremely high.

However, that’s why we need to talk about it.

The Texas Council on Family Violence just released its new report for 2023, showing 205 Texans were killed, 14 of those in Bexar County.

“It’s important to hear not only from experts in the field, but people who have accidentally become experts by just being in it and going through it,” said Mariah Gardner.

Gardner and her 4-year-old daughter, Rosalie, have a relationship more tightly bound than most.

Gardner’s ex-husband Stephen Clare, who is Rosalie’s dad, attacked them two years ago. The youngest daughter, Willow, who was 11 months old, died in the attack.

Through the pain and grief, Gardner has now dedicated much of her time to advocacy.

She was even invited to speak Tuesday as the Texas Council for Family Violence (TCFV) released its annual report on domestic violence deaths.

“There’s been a doubling of homicides in the last 10 years,” said Tabetha Harrison, who is the Coordinated Community Response Manager for Texas Commission on Family Violence.

Harrison pointed to a continued priority issue saying that last year, 129 of the 205 victims were killed by guns.

“The availability of firearms to people who intend to do harm increases exponentially the likelihood of a fatality,” she said.

The research also showed 16 additional deaths of victim’s family members, friends or bystanders.

We know there are times when perpetrators will murder children and family members for the exact purpose of tormenting their victims,” Harrison said.

Gardner brought up something the report does not include: survivors like herself and Rosalie.

“We’re missing a lot of data. We’re missing a lot of assaults, attempted murders, all the injuries, these life-changing injuries,” she said.

When asked if she felt heard during her speech Tuesday, she said, “Absolutely. I feel throughout the entire process working with TCFV they have been so good to me,” Gardner said.

Her message and her desires were loud and clear.

“As I’m coming into this new research cycle there are a lot of things I want to look at to see, if perhaps we can include cases that may not have been included in our prior analysis to get a bigger picture,” Harrison said.

TCFV’s reports have always focused on the death count, as the statistics on survivors would take a massive added effort. However, it’s something Harrison is going to take into consideration.

She also hopes those survivors like Gardner will keep speaking up to educate the public about the gradual nature of control and coercion that defines domestic violence.

“This isn’t just a couple got into an argument and someone snapped and now somebody’s dead. Because that’s not how this happens,” Harrison said.

“I’ve been fortunate to be embraced by my community. And so many victims are voiceless and hopeless. They have no one to all and that’s why I feel so much responsibility that I do need to continue to use my voice and help those who can’t help themselves,” Gardner said.

Gardner said several things need to change for survivors.

“We need to embrace them during those moments, but also after. Then if tragedy does happen, like to my family, how do we support them through the rebuilding?” she said.

A huge issue remains breaking the cycle of violence.

“My kids, they witnessed domestic violence, and they are now at risk for falling into this cycle as victims and perpetrators. So how do you break that when you’re already dealing with this immense grief and the physical injuries, the lack of resources?” she said.

Gardner is also pleading with the public to learn how to help prevent predictable deaths.

“Having advocacy that follows through follows up, having the correct education for anyone who could intercept in domestic violence to try and prevent these tragedies,” she said.

Those who died in Bexar County last year are not just numbers. Their names are:

Alyssa Perez, 26

Shannon Martinez, 37

Zachary Williamson, 41

Jade Alvarez, 22

Briann Hernandez, 30

Desiree Fisher, 24

Emily Lopez, 33

Deanna Mason, 34

Priscilla Silva, 37

Allison Cevallos, 36

Tamika George, 24

Teresa Morena Garcia, 66

Shamiah Allen, 21

Eriawna Curry, 25

TCFV’s Narrative piece of the report, paying respect to those who have been lost, showing full descriptions of what and who claimed their lives.

2023-HTV-Narratives-FINAL-09.30.2024v2 by David Ibanez on Scribd

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, there is so much help for you. KSAT has a list of resources on its Domestic Violence webpage, which also explains how to identify different types of abuse.

If it’s an emergency, text or call 911. For wrap-around services including the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, call Family Violence Prevention Services at (210) 703-8810.

You can also contact the Bexar County Family Justice Center which also provides wrap-around services at (210) 631-0100.