Taco Cabana launches new franchise program, looks to expand in six states

SAN ANTONIO – Taco Cabana has launched a new franchise program with the goal of expanding to at least six states.

The San Antonio-based restaurant is approaching a half-century of business. Originally opening in 1978, it is known for its Mexican-inspired cuisine. The restaurant currently has over 140 locations throughout Texas and wants to expand to other states.

“After 45 storied years building the Taco Cabana brand in Texas, we have the leadership and operational systems in place to deliver a nationwide franchising opportunity for passionate and experienced operators who want to introduce our acclaimed restaurant chain to their communities,” said Ulyses Camacho, President and COO of Taco Cabana.

According to a release, the organization is now seeking experienced and qualified franchisees for multi-unit opportunities in multiple states, including Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Missouri, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

“As a franchisee-owned brand, we have a keen understanding of what franchisees need to thrive, and we are committed to providing them with the resources to drive their success and allow the Taco Cabana brand to prosper in new markets,” said John Ramsay, Director of Franchise Sales and Development at Taco Cabana.

To learn more about their franchise program, click here.