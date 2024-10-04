Couple arrested in big drug bust at South side home now facing federal charges

Isaac Israel Martinez Mendez and Alica Dominguez Garcia were charged with conspiracy to distribute 10 kilos or more of a controlled substance, according to BCSO.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – A man and woman arrested during a major drug bust at a South Side home Thursday are facing federal charges.

Isaac Martinez-Mendez, 38, and Alicia Dominguez Garcia, who turns 39 next week, both were taken into custody at their home in the 700 block of Fitch Street.

Afterward, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar held a news conference to discuss the case.

He said during a raid, investigators discovered about $2.5 million worth of methamphetamine, tens of thousands of dollars in cash, as well as cocaine inside the home.

Salazar said the raid was carried out after his gang unit initially conducted a traffic stop on Martinez-Mendez and found drugs inside his car.

“The initial find is that there was a Pamper’s box that this stuff was hidden in,” he said.

Once they raided the home, Salazar said the team realized they had evidence of a bigger operation.

At the time of the news conference, the sheriff said he was not sure whether the couple would face state or federal charges. However, court records Friday morning showed both are accused of committing a “federal offense.”

“Because of the high value of the drugs, so much found at one time, we can assume that there’s going to be cartel ties,” Salazar said.

KSAT 12 News returned to the neighborhood Friday morning to talk to people who live nearby.

No one was willing to talk on camera. Everyone said the possibility of the couple being connected to a gang or cartel has made them fearful.

Most of the neighbors who spoke off-camera to news crews said they had no idea the suspects allegedly were selling drugs.

One woman said she had noticed some unusual behavior around the home but still did not suspect a drug operation.