Missing Brahma bull seen on home cameras in Saint Hedwig has been found The bull, named Chulo, had been missing since Sept. 17 SAINT HEDWIG, Texas – A missing Brahma bull that was spotted on doorbell cameras in Saint Hedwig has been located.
The owners of Chulo, as the bull is affectionately known, said the rogue bovine was found Thursday.
Chulo had been missing since Sept. 17 after he accidentally got out through an open gate on a piece of land in Saint Hedwig.
Since then, Chulo was seen on some doorbell cameras in the middle of the night.
While the sight of a bull in your front yard might be startling, the owners of Chulo said he’s very friendly.
