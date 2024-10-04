Multiple law enforcement agencies asking for Hurricane Helene relief help

Vehicles roll along on a washed up road in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, in Pensacola, N.C. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Multiple law enforcement agencies are working together to get much-needed items for those recovering from Hurricane Helene.

Those agencies include the Medina County Sheriff’s Office, Hondo Police Department, Devine Police Department, Natalia Police Department, LaCoste Police Department, Castroville Police Department and Lytle Police Department.

In a Facebook post from the Hondo Police Department, items being asked for include:

Non-perishable food items (canned goods, dry food, etc.)

Bottled water

Hygiene products (soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, etc.)

Cleaning supplies (disinfectant wipes, bleach, trash bags)

Baby supplies (diapers, wipes, formula)

Blankets, pillows, bedding

First aid kits

Over-the-counter medications

Pet food and supplies

Flashlights and batteries

Clothing (all sizes)

Rescue crews and volunteers facing obstacles at every turn in North Carolina’s remote mountains paddled canoes across swollen rivers and steered horses past mudslides in a rush to reach those stranded or missing by Hurricane Helene’s rampage that killed more than 200 throughout the Southeast.

It has been over a week since the storm first roared onto Florida’s Gulf Coast, and the search continued for people who have yet to be heard from places where phone service and electricity were knocked out.

Pleas for help came from people running low on medicine or needing fuel for their generators.

Donations can be dropped off at any of the law enforcement agencies’ offices. Donations are needed no later than Oct. 11 by 5 p.m.