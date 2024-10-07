Bexar County officials address alarming rise in domestic violence-related homicides

SAN ANTONIO – The number of homicides related to domestic violence has doubled in Bexar County in just a year, Bexar County officials said at a press conference.

County Judge Peter Sakai, District Attorney Joe Gonzales, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, and Dr. Andrea Guerrero-Guajardo, director of Bexar County Public Health, held a media briefing on Monday regarding a new program for domestic violence victims.

The Safety Team Active Response (STAR) was created by the Bexar County Department of Public Health in July. However, it started as the Bexar County Domestic Violence Navigation Line in 2021 as a joint county and city effort to help the county and its residents.

STAR is a program that will help Bexar County sheriff deputies connect domestic violence survivors with safety planning, case management, and long-term services.

As of this year, nine homicides involving domestic violence have occurred compared to four in all of 2023.

“These are unacceptable numbers in our county,” Sakai said.

Salazar said BCSO has made 331 arrests on domestic violence-related charges since the program started.

“Domestic violence and family violence is a crime of escalation,” Guerrero said. “It often starts in very small ways, very small forms of abuse -- sometimes grooming people to be accepting of small abuses -- and it escalates into larger and larger things, ultimately sometimes ending in homicide.”

Here is the Domestic Navigation Line Protocol provided by Bexar County Public Health:

The person will request help from law enforcement.

Law enforcement will then identify the person experiencing domestic violence.

Law enforcement will contact the Domestic Violence Navigation Line, which is staffed by the Southwest Texas Regional Advisory Council (MEDCOM).

Victim Risk is assessed by conducting the Danger Assessment for Law Enforcement by phone through law enforcement.

MEDCOM will send an alert to Public Health and may arrange any transportation needed.

Public Health will receive the MEDCOM alert and triage response based on the assessment result.

Public Health will contact the victim to initiate intake and support emergency needs.

Long-term case management can begin after the victim receives emergency support from Public Health.

Guerrero said it can take five to ten times for someone to try to leave and actually be able to leave, and the program can help those who are trying to leave get a hotel or other accomodations.

People who feel they are in a domestic violence situation are encouraged to stay vigilant for signs of domestic violence, including emotional and physical abuse, even in its early stages.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, there is so much help for you. KSAT has a list of resources on its Domestic Violence webpage, which also explains how to identify different types of abuse.

If it’s an emergency, text or call 911. For wrap-around services including the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, call Family Violence Prevention Services at (210) 703-8810.

You can also contact the Bexar County Family Justice Center which also provides wrap-around services at (210) 631-0100.