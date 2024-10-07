Fire union comes out in opposition of rolling back San Antonio city manager salary, tenure caps it helped pass in 2018

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Professional Firefighters Association has a new contract, new leadership, and a new relationship with city management.

But, when it comes to the city manager’s salary and tenure, the fire union has the same stance it did in 2018: cap it.

“Our stance on Proposition C is a matter of principle, aimed at fostering a more equitable and progressive city administration,” SAPFFA President Joe Jones wrote in a Monday news release.

Proposition C is a proposed San Antonio charter amendment that would undo the salary cap and term limits that 59% of voters approved six years ago following a union-led charter campaign. The city manager is currently limited to a salary of up to 10 times the highest-paid city employee and eight years in the city’s top administrative role.

The union’s 2018 campaign to install the caps came amid a years-long contract battle with the city and widely seen as a referendum on then union’s nemesis at the time, then-City Manager Sheryl Sculley.

The caps didn’t apply to Sculley and her $475,000 base salary, though she announced her retirement shortly after the November 2018 election, after 13 years working for the city.

However, her successor, Erik Walsh, has a salary currently capped at $374,000 and will need to leave his position by March 2027 unless voters decide to double back on their 2018 change.

Supporters of Prop C say that the caps need to be scrapped to ensure the city can attract top talent. And some had wondered if the union would even weigh in on the issue

The city and union just agreed on a deal for the first time in 15 years that raises firefighter pay by more than 21.7% over three years. Jones also said the union has “tremendous respect” for Walsh and Deputy City Manager Maria Villagomez, who negotiated the new contract for the city.

However, Jones said in the Monday news release that the salary cap and term limit “ensure accountability and fairness within our city’s administration.

“Just as City Council members and the Mayor are subject to term limits, it is logical and equitable for the City Manager to be held to the same standard. Term limits promote a healthy rotation of leadership and fresh perspectives in our city’s governance. “Furthermore, tying the City Manager’s salary cap to the lowest-paid city employee’s wage underscores our commitment to fair and healthy working conditions for all city employees. This approach ensures that the compensation structure supports living wages and reflects the value of every worker’s contribution to our community.” Joe Jones, SAPFFA President

The union’s announcement, less than a month before the Nov. 5 election, could mean trouble for Prop C, which is already on shaky ground.

A recent poll by UTSA showed the effort to roll back the caps is wildly unpopular, though a new PAC supporting the six charter amendments has questioned the polling’s accuracy and has said its internal polling shows the measure doing much better.

That group, RenewSA, includes several notable names from San Antonio’s business community and has announced plans to spend more than $1 million to support their passage.