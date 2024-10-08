Man dead on Northeast Side after crashing truck into 18-wheeler, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after he crashed his pickup truck into the back of an 18-wheeler, pinning it below the rig, according to San Antonio police.

The crash occurred on Interstate 35 near O’Connor Road on the Northeast Side around 11:15 p.m.

According to police, the truck was pinned under the trailer and burst into flames. The driver of the 18-wheeler disconnected the truck from the trailer.

The pickup truck driver could not escape from the vehicle. San Antonio fire crews worked on the fire for over an hour, according to police.

The crash caused a closure of the highway late Monday evening and into early Tuesday, according to Transguide.

The victim has not been identified.

This is a developing story. KSAT will provide updates as more information becomes available.