Skip to main content
Clear icon
86º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

14-year-old accused of shooting, killing teen during altercation has first detention hearing

Victim identified by ME’s office as Joel Castillo, 16, on Thursday

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, SAPD, San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A 14-year-old accused of shooting and killing another teen during an altercation appeared in his first detention hearing on Friday.

The teenager pulled a gun and shot 16-year-old Joel Castillo multiple times during a fight at an apartment complex on the West Side on Wednesday evening, according to a preliminary report from San Antonio police.

The teen fled from the scene but was later arrested, police said.

During Friday morning’s hearing, it was revealed the teenager was on probation on a previous charge that was not revealed.

A probation officer told the court the teen had failed drug testing upwards of seven times while on probation.

Judge William “Cruz” Shaw ordered the teen to stay in jail until his next hearing later this month.

Related coverage on KSAT:

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Mason Hickok headshot

Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.

email

Recommended Videos