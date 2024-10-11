14-year-old accused of shooting, killing teen during altercation has first detention hearing

SAN ANTONIO – A 14-year-old accused of shooting and killing another teen during an altercation appeared in his first detention hearing on Friday.

The teenager pulled a gun and shot 16-year-old Joel Castillo multiple times during a fight at an apartment complex on the West Side on Wednesday evening, according to a preliminary report from San Antonio police.

The teen fled from the scene but was later arrested, police said.

During Friday morning’s hearing, it was revealed the teenager was on probation on a previous charge that was not revealed.

A probation officer told the court the teen had failed drug testing upwards of seven times while on probation.

Judge William “Cruz” Shaw ordered the teen to stay in jail until his next hearing later this month.