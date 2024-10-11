Former Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD substitute teacher facing child injury charges released on bond

On Sept. 27, Yorllin Hernandez, 42, was arrested at Jordan Intermediate school by Cibolo police for two counts of injury to a child, third degree felonies, Schertz police confirmed.

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – A former Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD substitute teacher facing child injury charges was released from Bexar County custody less than a month after facing similar charges in Guadalupe County.

Schertz police said its school resource officers received a report on Oct. 3 from two juveniles involving allegations against Yorllin Hernandez, 42, when he worked as a substitute at Rose Garden Elementary School.

The report accused Hernandez of physically assaulting the children, which is considered a third-degree felony.

Schertz police said its officers arrested Hernandez on Wednesday. He was charged with two counts of injury to a child and transported to the Bexar County Adult Detention Center.

Each child injury charge against Hernandez was worth $15,000, which totaled $30,000 in all. According to Bexar County jail records, Hernandez bonded out of custody around 2:15 p.m. Thursday.

Last month, Cibolo police arrested Hernandez on Sept. 27 at Jordan Intermediate School on two counts of injury to a child.

Hernandez was booked into the Guadalupe County Jail and faced a $5,000 bond on each charge, totaling $10,000. He bonded out of Guadalupe County custody on Sept. 28.

In all, Hernandez is facing four child injury charges: two in Bexar County and two more in Guadalupe County.

In a Sept. 27 SCUCISD letter obtained by KSAT, the district said Hernandez will not return to SCUCISD in any future capacity.

According to the district, Hernandez was a substitute teacher employed by ESS, a third-party education staffing company.

ESS is “responsible for the hiring, training, and placement of substitute teachers, aides and clerical positions,” SCUCISD said on its district’s website.

