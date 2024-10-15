Why investors are putting their money behind San Antonio startups

SAN ANTONIO – More than 2,000 entrepreneurs and investors are bringing ideas and capital together during San Antonio Startup Week.

The free conference offers multiple opportunities for people to network, pitch their ideas, and learn from successful founders and investors.

“I’m always interested in cities that are under the radar and aren’t the first place you think of when you think of tech innovation. Because with the right resources and the right time and care, they become juggernauts. And I like to get ahead of trends,” said Arlan Hamilton, managing partner at Backstage Capital. “So I know, in a couple of years, everyone’s going to be talking about San Antonio. I want to say I was here first.”

Hamilton, a Texas native, said she experienced food and housing insecurity growing up. That’s one of the main reasons she’s secured capital to invest in businesses, teaching them to get over their fear of failure.

“If you’re chasing money, this is not the right place for you. It is a long game, but it can be so rewarding,” Hamilton said. “And it’s not just about the reward at the end of the journey; it’s about the entire process. Everything that you learn, everything you’re able to put into the world, that’s important.”

Charles Woodin, CEO of Geekdom, said San Antonio has seen significant growth in its startup scene over the years. He noted that companies focusing on the housing, health care, financial technology, and cybersecurity industries are experiencing the most growth.

“It is this word ‘collaboration,’” Woodin said. “You’re seeing all sorts of different resources popping up that can help these founders, and the startups, and the entrepreneurs at any stage that they’re at.”

Hamilton thinks investing in San Antonio is important, not only because of its economic future but also for her own mission. Backstage Capital has invested in more than 200 startups founded by women, people of color, and members of the LGBTQ+ community.

“We’ve just been overlooked for so long, so there’s an equal amount of value. It should have its place, it should have its resources and its showcase,” she said.

San Antonio Startup Week will continue through the week until Friday. To learn more about how to attend events and see the schedule, click here.

