Halloween Boo Bash provides safe space for children

ABC Halloween Boo Bahs aims to provide a safe and familiar environment for children on the spectrum to experience trick-or-treating, helping them prepare for Halloween.

San Antonio – Trick-or-treating can be scary and confusing for children on the spectrum.

Any Baby Can has designed a special event to provide a safe and welcoming environment allowing family and loved ones to practice trick-or-treating safely.

Recommended Videos

The annual Halloween Boo Bash is inclusive and comes complete with games and resource tables and will include an appearance by the San Antonio Fire Department’s mascot, Sparky. It will be held at 217 Howard St. on Oct. 17 from 5-7 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to wear family-friendly costumes and bring their goody bags.

In addition to the annual Halloween event, Any Baby Can and SAFD will also raffle off a fire safety toolkit. The revamped toolkits have an approximate value of $250 and will be available for purchase through Any Baby Can’s Amazon Wishlist soon.

The toolkit will include the following:

Small fire extinguisher

Gun locks for rifles & pistols

Battery-powered radio

First-aid kit

Flashlight

Doorknob covers

Child safety locks

SAFD resources

Fire safety scan for the home

Info on how to schedule a home visit

For more information about the ABC Annual Halloween Boo Bash or the fire safety tool kit contact Any Baby Can at 210)-227-0170.

The mission of Any Baby Can is to serve families with children and youth facing serious health or developmental challenges. Any Baby Can services are provided at no cost, regardless of income, to families with a childbirth through 17 years of age with ANY medical diagnosis, including chronic illness, disability, developmental delay, or health risk.

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health, Energy Transfer and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union. Click here to read about other KSAT Community efforts.

Interested in partnering with KSAT Community? Get in touch by filling out this form.