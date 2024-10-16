Skip to main content
Local News

NISD elementary school teacher arrested on drug-related charge, district says

The teacher’s identity has not been released

Andrea K. Moreno, News Trainee

Tags: NISD, Crime
SAN ANTONIO – A fifth-grade teacher at Martin Elementary School was arrested on campus on a drug-related charge, according to the Northside Independent School District.

NISD police arrested the woman on Wednesday in the 730 block of Canterbury Drive.

According to the district, the woman’s identity will be released at a later date.

The woman’s arrest did not involve any students or other staff members at Martin Elementary School.

NISD said the district hired the teacher in August of 2019, and she has been employed at Martin Elementary School for the entirety of her tenure.

This is an active investigation. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

Andrea K. Moreno is a News Trainee at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.

