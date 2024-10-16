NISD elementary school teacher arrested on drug-related charge, district says

SAN ANTONIO – A fifth-grade teacher at Martin Elementary School was arrested on campus on a drug-related charge, according to the Northside Independent School District.

NISD police arrested the woman on Wednesday in the 730 block of Canterbury Drive.

According to the district, the woman’s identity will be released at a later date.

The woman’s arrest did not involve any students or other staff members at Martin Elementary School.

NISD said the district hired the teacher in August of 2019, and she has been employed at Martin Elementary School for the entirety of her tenure.

This is an active investigation. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.