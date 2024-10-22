Fewer than 10 violent crimes reported in Olmos Park in last decade, FBI says

SAN ANTONIO – As national attention has focused on the small, affluent community of Olmos Park while authorities search for Suzanne Clark Simpson, crime statistics published by the FBI show how rare cases of violent crime are there.

Over the last decade, fewer than 10 violent crimes — defined by the FBI as homicides, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault — have been reported in Olmos Park.

Recommended Videos

The North Side suburb, located a few miles north of downtown San Antonio, is near the Alamo Quarry Market, the University of the Incarnate Word, and the City of Alamo Heights.

Home to about 2,200 people, the median household income in Olmos Park is about $180,000 — compared to San Antonio’s median household income of just under $60,000, according to the U.S. Census.

According to the FBI’s Uniform Crime Report, which includes annual crime statistics from all U.S. law enforcement agencies, there have not been any homicide or rape cases reported in Olmos Park in the last decade.

There were two robberies reported in the last decade: one in 2022 and one in 2023.

Aggravated assaults were reported once each year from 2018-2022. In 2023, two aggravated assaults were reported, the data shows.