Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
86º
Join Insider for Free

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Fewer than 10 violent crimes reported in Olmos Park in last decade, FBI says

Zero homicides, rapes in Olmos Park in the last decade; fewer than 10 robberies, aggravated assaults

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Kolten Parker, Manager of Content and Coverage

Tags: Olmos Park, Crime, Suzanne Clark Simpson, Missing
Crime in Olmos Park. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – As national attention has focused on the small, affluent community of Olmos Park while authorities search for Suzanne Clark Simpson, crime statistics published by the FBI show how rare cases of violent crime are there.

Over the last decade, fewer than 10 violent crimes — defined by the FBI as homicides, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault — have been reported in Olmos Park.

Recommended Videos

The North Side suburb, located a few miles north of downtown San Antonio, is near the Alamo Quarry Market, the University of the Incarnate Word, and the City of Alamo Heights.

Home to about 2,200 people, the median household income in Olmos Park is about $180,000 — compared to San Antonio’s median household income of just under $60,000, according to the U.S. Census.

According to the FBI’s Uniform Crime Report, which includes annual crime statistics from all U.S. law enforcement agencies, there have not been any homicide or rape cases reported in Olmos Park in the last decade.

There were two robberies reported in the last decade: one in 2022 and one in 2023.

Aggravated assaults were reported once each year from 2018-2022. In 2023, two aggravated assaults were reported, the data shows.

Related on KSAT.com

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Spencer Heath headshot

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

email

Kolten Parker headshot

Kolten Parker is Manager of Content and Coverage at KSAT. He moved into the role in 2024, after five years of leading the digital team. Kolten is an award-winning journalist and a proud Texas State Bobcat. He's a triathlete who loves the outdoors and sports. When not working, he likes to hang out with his wife and travel.

email

twitter

Loading...

Recommended Videos