Here’s how you can get free bagels for a year from the new San Antonio Panera Bread locations

Panera Bread is expanding with two new locations in the Alamo City

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

SAN ANTONIO – Panera Bread announced it would be opening two more San Antonio locations this year, both on the Northwest Side.

Panera says the first 50 customers to visit the stores on their first two days of operation will get a year’s worth of free bagels and cream cheese.

The first store will be in the 4300 block of Medical Drive and is set to open on Oct. 29. The second will be in the 10600 block of Culebra Road and opens on Nov. 15.

“We are excited to grow our presence in this wonderful community and look forward to delivering the great tasting food and impeccable service our Texas guests have come to expect from Panera,” said area operating partner Brandon Willis.

The St. Louis-based company entered San Antonio in 2007.

These new cafes will be the ninth and 10th Panera Bread locations to open in San Antonio, according to the company.

Customers will be able to enjoy the same menu as other locations, including seasonal items like the pumpkin cookie.

Egg sandwiches and parfaits are available for breakfast and even more options are available for lunch and dinner, such as the Ciabatta Cheesesteak.

