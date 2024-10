San Antonio police are responding to a reported barricaded subject at a motel in the 5500 block of Goldfield Drive on the far Northeast Side.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are working to bring out a barricaded suspect inside of a motel on the far Northeast Side, a public information officer said in an email.

The incident began around 4 a.m. Thursday after a person was robbed and contacted an officer near the hotel in the 5500 block of Goldfield Drive, according to SAPD.

Officers discovered the suspect was inside the motel. SWAT officers are currently working to get them out.

The suspect is possibly armed, according to SAPD.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this as we learn more information.