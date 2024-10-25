Grocery cart pork, roaches, & lukewarm raw patties found inside San Antonio restaurants, grocery stores

SAN ANTONIO – Health inspectors found a grocery store keeping pork in a shopping cart and live roaches crawling around a food mart during October 2024 inspections.

Behind the Kitchen Door is a series where KSAT investigates health inspections of local restaurants.

Supermercado Poco Loco (formerly La Fiesta Market)

Supermercado Poco Loco, located at 3414 Nogalitos, was flagged for a few different violations during its Oct. 4 inspection.

Inspectors found multiple pieces of pork being kept in a grocery cart without any barrier.

Raw chicken, sausage, and meat were also being stored in the same container.

KSAT reporter Daniela Ibarra stopped by the grocery store to talk with an employee who identified himself as a manager. They said they took care of the issues.

When we asked what they would tell customers who might be concerned, the manager asked KSAT to speak with another manager.

Metro Health gave the store an 86 on its most recent inspection.

Wayback Burgers

Metro Health found seven violations at Wayback Burgers on 11707 Bandera, earning the restaurant an 83 on its Oct. 7 inspection.

Raw burger patties were being kept inside a walk-in cooler that was nearly 30 degrees warmer than it should be. Inspectors said the employees voluntarily threw away the patties.

When KSAT stopped by, we saw personal drinks being kept on the cold prep line, which is a violation inspectors wrote up on their inspection report.

Ellison Food Mart

A reinspection was ordered at Ellison Food Mart on 7019 Ray Ellison after Metro Health found six violations on Oct. 4.

Live and dead roaches were found inside the building, according to the report.

Employees told inspectors they don’t use sanitizer to clean dishes, adding that they did not know they have to use a sanitizer like bleach.

A bag of shredded cheese was also left sitting out for two hours, with a temperature of 73 degrees. Inspectors noted the cheese should be 41 degrees or lower.

Other scores from inspections done week of October 19

Nadler’s Bakery & Deli, 100

1621 Babcock Road

_______

Sonic #2943, 100

6111 Ingram Road

_______

Con Huevos Tacos, 100

1629 Houston Street

_______

Mario’s Bakery, 100

2231 Castroville Road

_______

Hangtime Bar and Patio, 99

306 Austin St

_______

Taqueria Jalisco #9, 98

11791 West Ave

Score Guide

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

You can catch Daniela’s BKD reports Thursdays on the Nightbeat.

ALSO ON KSAT.COM

Watch other Behind the Kitchen Door stories here

. (KSAT)