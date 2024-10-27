Silver Alert issued for missing 86-year-old Bandera County woman

The Bandera County Sheriff's Office said it is searching for Ruby Lyon, who was last seen on Oct. 24.

BANDERA COUNTY, Texas – The Bandera County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert on Sunday for a missing Bandera County woman.

Deputies said Ruby Lyon, 86, who has a diagnosed cognitive impairment, was last seen around 8 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Lakeview Trail in Pipe Creek.

Recommended Videos

The Pipe Creek location where Lyon was last seen is approximately 24 miles west of downtown Boerne.

Lyon is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Authorities said Lyon was last seen wearing a baggy black shirt with the phrase “Wildest Dreams” written on it with baggy blue jeans and black Crocs.

Deputies said it is possible Lyon has been traveling on foot.

Anyone with information on Lyon’s whereabouts has been asked to call the Bandera County Sheriff’s Office at 830-796-3771.