Declutter for the holidays: Tips for a stress-free home

SAN ANTONIO – Clearing out clutter may do more than just tidy up your home — it could also improve your mental well-being.

Studies show that an unorganized space can trigger anxiety and make it more difficult for people to focus.

An article in the Los Angeles Times indicated that the average American home contains around 300,000 items. Another study found that Americans spend about $2.7 billion on storage units. With so much to sort through, it can be difficult to begin the decluttering process.

Michelle McKenna, a professional organizer, said it’s easier to tackle big decluttering projects with the help of someone else.

“They can start off super simple. If they want to do a pantry, I recommend just getting different little containers and putting things in the containers and then sticking with that method,” she said.

McKenna said Nov. 1 last year was a wake-up call for many people who needed to get their homes organized before the holidays. She expects a similar trend this year.

“November 1, it was like everyone realized it’s going to be Thanksgiving, and I was just swamped with phone calls because clients have people coming in, family coming in from out of town, people staying with them, and they’re realizing I need to have the house organized and clean,” she said.

Here are her suggestions to get started with organizing: