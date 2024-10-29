How to watch ABC programming pre-empted by KSAT’s Muertos Fest 2024 special

SAN ANTONIO – If you happen to have missed the 12th annual Muertos Fest, KSAT has you covered with a special broadcast.

KSAT will air the special from 7-9 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30, on all KSAT platforms, including KSAT-12, KSAT.com, and KSAT+.

Recommended Videos

>> KSAT viewers share their unique 2024 Muertos Fest photos

As a result, “The Golden Bachelorette” and “Abbott Elementary” will be shown at a different time than usual.

These shows will still air on KSAT, but you will need to adjust your DVR for a different airtime. You’ll be able to have the best of both worlds — celebrating Muertos Fest AND still getting to watch your regular television shows.

Here are the TV listings with the dates and times for the shows that will be pre-empted by the Muertos Fest special:

“The Golden Bachelorette” will air at 1 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.

“Abbott Elementary” will air at 1 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 1.

Anchors RJ Marquez, Stephania Jimenez, Sarah Acosta and Patty Santos will host the Muertos Fest broadcast. You can watch the special here.

The festival took place on Oct. 26-27 at Hemisfair. The event is known to be San Antonio’s largest free Día de los Muertos festival.