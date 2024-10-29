SeaWorld San Antonio prepares for holiday season with Christmas Celebration

SAN ANTONIO – SeaWorld San Antonio is gearing up for their Christmas Celebration.

The holiday cheer and joy are set to return beginning Nov. 14. Throughout the park, guests will be able to enjoy an array of holiday-inspired things like specially decorated Christmas zones, new culinary and beverage options, Christmas-inspired entertainment, Christmas photo opportunities, a parade and the return of their O’ Wondrous Night show.

Christmas Zones:

SeaWorld San Antonio will feature 15 specialty-related areas where guests can experience winter wonderlands. They will have a Texas Christmas at Christmas Market, a 1950′s inspired wonderland at Christmas Cove, Rudolph’s Christmas Town, Snowman Village, plus much more.

In addition to the Christmas zones, there will also be millions of lights decorated throughout the amusement park.

New Festive Food and Beverages:

New foods will be available during the Christmas Celebration. Some of those include snowball pretzel nuggets, crispy sweet cinnamon bunuelos, mac and cheese with hot Cheetos or brisket, churro bits, and roast “beast” fries.

There will also be new adult beverages that will be in the holiday spirit. Guests 21+ can enjoy the red & green rita and blackberry whiskey smash.

Christmas Entertainment:

While at SeaWorld San Antonio, guests will be able to enjoy Christmas carols in a festive fiesta way with the Merry Mariachis. There will also be Nutcracker stilt walkers and Rudolph’s Misfit Brass Band.

Photo Opportunities:

Guests will be able to take pictures with members of the North Pole, including Santa, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, and other Christmas friends.

The Sesame Street Christmas Parade:

The festive parade will feature fully decorated floats, performances, and holiday cheer from Sesame Street friends. The parade will run through the park pathways and allow families to join in on the fun.

O’ Wondrous Night:

SeaWorld San Antonio will welcome the return of O’ Wondrous Night. This show is based on the story of the Nativity as seen through the eyes of animals. It features puppets and 30 carols against the backdrop of the very first Christmas.

SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration will run from Nov. 14, 2024, to Jan. 5, 2025.

You can learn more about the event by clicking here.