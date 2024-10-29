Self-checks lead to early breast cancer diagnosis for San Antonio mother

SAN ANTONIO – Morgan Fernandez, 41, is sharing her story of positivity and perseverance after her breast cancer diagnosis, hoping to raise awareness about the disease.

The local mother of two was diagnosed with HER2-positive breast cancer on Sept. 22, 2023.

“I was shocked initially because I was 40 years old. I didn’t have any medical problems in the past,” Fernandez said.

Self-examination is what helped lead to her cancer diagnosis. Fernandez said she would do monthly self-checks and felt a lump one time. She went to her OB-GYN and tests were done.

She got a positive breast cancer diagnosis, and treatment started immediately.

Fernandez was diagnosed with Stage 1 breast cancer. Specifically, the HER2-positive diagnosis is rare compared to most breast cancers. According to the American Cancer Society, HER2-positive only affects about 15% to 20% of all breast cancers.

There are three hormone receptors in breast tissue: estrogen, progesterone, and HER2. The HER2 protein helps breast cancer cells grow quickly.

“HER2-positive in the past was kind of like a death sentence until they’ve come out with the immunotherapy,” Fernandez said.

Following her diagnosis, Fernandez did six rounds of chemotherapy, had two surgeries, and is currently undergoing immunotherapy treatment.

Her first of two surgeries happened in March of this year. The surgery was a double mastectomy and flap reconstruction.

According to the American Cancer Society, a double mastectomy is the removal of both breasts. This surgery is typically performed when a woman already has cancer or as a preventative measure if she carries the BRCA gene mutation.

“The mastectomy part of the operation is done by a breast oncologist or general surgeon whose goal is to remove the cancer. And then the plastic surgeon’s role after that is to reconstruct things,” said Dr. Tyler Merceron, a surgeon at PRMA Plastic Surgery.

Following the removal of the breasts, a flap reconstruction is performed. In Fernandez’s case, she had the flap reconstruction at the same time as her double mastectomy.

Flap reconstruction surgery uses tissues from other parts of the body to reconstruct new breasts.

“The flap surgery is complex and involves very small structures. It’s a delicate surgery,” Merceron said.

In June 2024, Fernandez had her second surgery on her breast. This was a reconstruction surgery performed at Methodist Hospital Landmark.

Looking ahead, Fernandez’s immunotherapy treatments will end next month. After that, she will need to take medications for the next five years to help prevent recurrences. She will also need to visit her medical oncologist every three to six months for regular checkups.

Fernandez’s journey was one she never expected. No one in her family had breast cancer, and she had undergone genetic testing before. She hopes her story of self-checks will help other women realize the importance of knowing their body.

“If you’re checking all the time, you know what your body feels like. So if you feel something different, you’re going to recognize it,” said Fernandez.

She also hopes her story will help other women understand they are strong enough to beat breast cancer.

“It’s not the end of the world like you might think. It’s just something you’ve got to get through, and, you know, your life moves on,” Fernandez continued. “It’s tough, it’s not easy. I won’t lie, but it’s not something that anybody can’t do.”