SAPD searching for suspect who shot, killed 49-year-old man on NW Side

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers need the public’s assistance to track down a suspect in the shooting of a 49-year-old man in September on the Northwest Side.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 7 in the 2100 block of Bandera Road.

Recommended Videos

The victim, identified as Ricardo Plata, was found with gunshot wounds on a bus bench, police said. He later died from his injuries on Oct. 17.

If you recognize the suspect, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867(STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

You can also leave a tip on the P3 Tips app that can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.