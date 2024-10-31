TxDOT: Pedestrian crashes and deaths increase over fall, winter months

SAN ANTONIO – It’s an unfortunate trend KSAT has reported on and seen too many times on our roads — pedestrian accidents. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, October was the deadliest month for pedestrians in our state last year, with 80 pedestrian deaths in Texas traffic crashes.

Over the last five years, pedestrian traffic fatalities in Texas have increased by 22%. That’s partly because people are turning the clocks back, and more people are walking in neighborhoods as temperatures finally cool down.

“We’re starting to move into the fall and winter season, so it’s going to get darker earlier, which means that motorists are going to be traveling and making that evening commute later,” said Tanya Brown, TxDOT spokesperson.

Earlier this month, TxDOT hit the streets of San Antonio for its pedestrian safety campaign with volunteers wearing walking billboards.

The walking billboard volunteers appeared in busy areas to remind drivers and pedestrians why it’s important to follow the rules of the road.

In an effort to reach more people in the community, the billboards were in English and Spanish.

In San Antonio in 2023, there were 606 traffic crashes involving pedestrians, resulting in 67 pedestrian fatalities and 94 serious pedestrian injuries.

From 2019 through 2023, traffic crashes in San Antonio involving pedestrians decreased by 4%, while pedestrian fatalities resulting from traffic crashes increased by 18%, and serious pedestrian injuries increased by 21%.

Here’s another eye-opening stat: Pedestrians are involved in only 1% of traffic crashes in Texas, but they account for 19% of all roadway deaths.

Here are some safety tips for drivers from TxDOT:

Stop and yield for pedestrians in crosswalks.

When turning, yield the right of way to pedestrians.

Put your phone away before you begin driving and pay attention, so you’re prepared if pedestrians enter your path.

Be cautious when passing stopped buses or other vehicles that can block your view of pedestrians.

Follow the posted speed limit and drive according to conditions.

TxDOT has the following tips for walkers, pedestrians, bicyclists, and runners: