Local News

San Antonio man completes cross-country run from nation’s capital back home

Kenneth Anderlitch’s run for substance abuse awareness lasted nearly six weeks

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Stephanie Serna, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Substance Abuse, Running, Haven for Hope, San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man returned home after completing a more-than-1,500-mile cross-country run for substance abuse awareness.

Kenneth Anderlitch began his journey on Sept. 20, starting in Washington, D.C., before he returned to the Alamo City on Thursday.

“I’m just a little tired, just from the natural progression from this,” Anderlitch said. “Overall, I feel like we’re going (in) the right direction.”

Anderlitch’s run helped raise money for a first-of-its-kind recovery center that allows people in treatment to stay with their children.

Anderlitch, who faced his own battle with addiction, said he has leaned on running for his own recovery. Now, he wants to help those seeking treatment.

“It is an illness, and it’s something that can be treated if you continue to work with that person,” Anderlitch said.

More coverage of this story on KSAT:

Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.

Stephanie Serna is a weekday anchor on Good Morning San Antonio and GMSA at 9 a.m. She joined the KSAT 12 News team in November 2009 as a general assignments reporter.

