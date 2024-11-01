San Antonio man completes cross-country run from nation’s capital back home

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man returned home after completing a more-than-1,500-mile cross-country run for substance abuse awareness.

Kenneth Anderlitch began his journey on Sept. 20, starting in Washington, D.C., before he returned to the Alamo City on Thursday.

“I’m just a little tired, just from the natural progression from this,” Anderlitch said. “Overall, I feel like we’re going (in) the right direction.”

Anderlitch’s run helped raise money for a first-of-its-kind recovery center that allows people in treatment to stay with their children.

Anderlitch, who faced his own battle with addiction, said he has leaned on running for his own recovery. Now, he wants to help those seeking treatment.

“It is an illness, and it’s something that can be treated if you continue to work with that person,” Anderlitch said.

