WATCH AT 1:30 P.M.: Bexar County Elections Department discusses Election Day

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County polls open in less than 18 hours for the 2024 general election.

Beyond the presidential race at the top of the ballot, voters will have dozens of Senate, state, county, judicial, school bond, and city charter elections to consider.

After 12 days of early voting, Bexar County voters cast more than 603,000 ballots by mail or in-person — a turnout so far of nearly 46.6%, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s Office. Polls will be open on Election Day Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Nearly 1.3 million Bexar County residents are registered to vote in the election.

Bexar County Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen is holding a news conference at 1:30 p.m. Monday to discuss Election Day. KSAT will stream the news conference live in the video player.

Election Day reminders

WHERE TO VOTE: Bexar County voters may vote at any of the Bexar County voters may vote at any of the 302 polling locations open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. You do NOT have to vote at the location nearest to you.

VOTER ID: to show a form of government-issued photo ID to vote, such as a Texas Driver License or U.S. passport. Voters are generally required to show a form of government-issued photo ID to vote, such as a Texas Driver License or U.S. passport. You must have the actual ID with you; a picture on your phone won’t work. The ID may be expired by up to four years for voters ages 18-69. Voters 70 years and older may have ID expired by any amount of time so long as it’s otherwise valid. If you don’t have one of the required forms of ID, you may be able to still cast a ballot if you bring a supporting form of ID, like a utility bill or your voter registration certificate, and fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration If you have one of the required IDs but forgot to bring it to the polls, you may cast a provisional ballot. Your vote will count if you present an acceptable form of photo ID within six days. More info on the Texas Secretary of State’s Office

NO PHONES : You aren’t allowed to have your phone out within 100 feet of the polling location. If you want to make your selections ahead of time and have them on hand to refer to while voting, either write a note or print off and fill out a : You aren’t allowed to have your phone out within 100 feet of the polling location. If you want to make your selections ahead of time and have them on hand to refer to while voting, either write a note or print off and fill out a sample ballot.

NO POLITICAL ATTIRE: Political signs, clothing, buttons, hats, or other attire aren’t allowed at any polling location. If you try to wear it in, you will be asked to take it off or cover it up.

