Skip to main content
Fog icon
75º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

‘Mean Girls: The Musical’ is bringing ‘fetch’ to San Antonio

Celebrate the hit comedy with a fun drink, only available this weekend

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

Tags: Trending, Things To Do, San Antonio, Mean Girls: The Musical
“So Fetch” berry hibiscus tea latte (Broadway San Antonio and Press Coffee Co.)

SAN ANTONIO – “Mean Girls: The Musical” is in the Alamo City this weekend, and if you want to make “fetch” a thing, there’s a drink for that.

Press Coffee San Antonio is collaborating with Broadway San Antonio to create a pink “So Fetch” berry hibiscus tea latte, available this weekend only.

Recommended Videos

You can get the drink at their two locations: one in the 11000 block of West Ave. St. 302 and the other in the 4000 block of Broadway.

“Mean Girls: The Musical” is based on the 2004 comedy movie hit of the same name, both written by comedian Tina Fey.

The plot revolves around teenager Cady Heron moving to the suburbs of Illinois from Africa and having to navigate new friends, drama, romance and, of course, mean girls.

Tickets to the musical are still available and can be purchased on the Broadway San Antonio website.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Avery Meurer headshot

Avery Meurer is a Content Gatherer for KSAT 12. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos