‘Mean Girls: The Musical’ is bringing ‘fetch’ to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – “Mean Girls: The Musical” is in the Alamo City this weekend, and if you want to make “fetch” a thing, there’s a drink for that.

Press Coffee San Antonio is collaborating with Broadway San Antonio to create a pink “So Fetch” berry hibiscus tea latte, available this weekend only.

You can get the drink at their two locations: one in the 11000 block of West Ave. St. 302 and the other in the 4000 block of Broadway.

“Mean Girls: The Musical” is based on the 2004 comedy movie hit of the same name, both written by comedian Tina Fey.

The plot revolves around teenager Cady Heron moving to the suburbs of Illinois from Africa and having to navigate new friends, drama, romance and, of course, mean girls.

Tickets to the musical are still available and can be purchased on the Broadway San Antonio website.