Starbucks launches new festive drinks and snacks for the holiday season

Starbucks has released new festive drinks and food ahead of the holidays.

Beginning today, customers can get in the holiday spirit at Starbucks.

Holiday Beverages

For the first time, a trio of Starbucks Refreshers will be on the holiday menu.

Cran-Merry Orange Refresher: has seasonal flavors like sweet orange, tart cranberry and warm spices (cardamom, cinnamon and nutmeg). The drink is shaken with ice, water and real cranberries.

Cran-Merry Orange Lemonade Refresher: this drink combines the Cran-Merry Orange Refresher with ice, lemonade and real cranberries.

Cran-Merry Drink: this is the Cran-Merry Refresher with a creamy coconut beverage poured over ice and real cranberries.

A few holiday favorites are returning to the menu, including:

Peppermint Mocha

Caramel Brûlé Latte

Chestnut Praline Latte

Iced Sugar Cookie Oat Latte

Iced Gingerbread Oat Chai

Holiday Cold Foams Two new flavors have been added to the cold foams: Gingerbread Cream and Salted Pecan Cream. Other cold foam flavors include Peppermint Chocolate Cream, Sugar Cookie Cream, Chestnut Praline Cream and Caramel Brulée Cream.



Holiday Bites

Starbucks will have a few new holiday snacks on its menu this year.

Turkey Sage Danish: a flaky pastry filled with turkey sausage and a creamy bechamel sauce.

Penguin Cookie: a buttery shortbread with a penguin design.

Snowman Cake Pop: vanilla cake mixed with buttercream, dipped in white chocolate icing

Other holiday favorites are also returning to the holiday menu, such as:

Cranberry Bliss Bar: a blondie cake with dried cranberries, finished with a layer of cream cheese icing with orange zest and dried cranberries.

Gingerbread Loaf: Spiced gingerbread cake topped with icing and a hint of orange.

Both the Starbucks Christmas and Holiday bends will be available for purchase at all locations while supplies last.

Holiday cups also debuted today at Starbucks.