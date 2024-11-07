US Highway 90 westbound lanes closed after rollover crash on Southwest Side

A crash has shut down multiple westbound lanes Wednesday along U.S. Highway 90 in the Southwest Side, according to Texas Department of Transportation.

The crash appeared on TxDOT’s website just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 90 westbound near West Military Drive.

The crash has brought traffic to a standstill along the highway.

It is unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.

KSAT has requested more information and will update this article as more details become available.