Whataburger is unveiling new holiday drinks

Get a taste of winter fun with a peppermint-themed shake and coffee

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

Whataburger unveils new holiday drinks (Copyright Whataburger)

SAN ANTONIOWhataburger is feeling the holidays this year with new drinks perfect for the season.

For the first time ever, the chain is releasing festive-themed white chocolate beverages you can enjoy starting now through Dec. 30.

The White Chocolate Peppermint Shake has a vanilla base mixed with white chocolate and peppermint to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.

For those needing a pick-me-up, Whataburger also offers a taste of winter with White Chocolate Peppermint Coffee, available in hot or iced flavors.

You can order these items in-store, online or through the Whataburger App. Make sure to check your nearest store for availability and participation.

