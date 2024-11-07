Whataburger is unveiling new holiday drinks

SAN ANTONIO – Whataburger is feeling the holidays this year with new drinks perfect for the season.

For the first time ever, the chain is releasing festive-themed white chocolate beverages you can enjoy starting now through Dec. 30.

The White Chocolate Peppermint Shake has a vanilla base mixed with white chocolate and peppermint to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.

For those needing a pick-me-up, Whataburger also offers a taste of winter with White Chocolate Peppermint Coffee, available in hot or iced flavors.

You can order these items in-store, online or through the Whataburger App. Make sure to check your nearest store for availability and participation.