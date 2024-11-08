Texas State Parks set to expand with 7,000 more acres

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission has authorized the purchase of four properties in the Texas Hill Country to help add to the state parks system.

The decision, made Thursday, will add over 7,000 acres to our state parks.

823 acres will be next to Government Canyon State Natural Area

The 12,000-acre park sits along the Balcones Escarpment on San Antonio’s Northwest Side.

Considered a karst preserve, the state park protects the supply of fresh water to the Edwards Aquifer.

Karst, according to the National Park Service, is a form of landscape where the dissolving of bedrock creates sinkholes, sinking streams, caves and springs.

Some of the springs on the land within Government Canyon are home to several endangered invertebrates, the documents said.

3,073 acres next to Enchanted Rock State Natural Area This is in addition to the 630 acres bought earlier this year



The 1,645-acre state natural area located north of Fredericksburg would grow to nearly 2,300 acres with the acquisition.

The section of land set for purchase sits south of the state park in Gillespie County.

1,721 acres in Uvalde County, about a mile from Garner State Park

2,020 acres across the river from Colorado Bend State Park

If deals are struck for the parks, all four properties would be purchased by using some of the $125 million set aside for the failed attempt to purchase Fairfield Lake State Park.