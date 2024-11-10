Woman killed in Northeast Side shooting, rollover accident identified by ME’s office

(Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a woman who was shot and killed while driving on the Northeast Side.

Julie Butcher, 31, was shot in the head just before 9:30 p.m. Friday on the Interstate 35 southbound access road between Eisenhauer Road and Rittiman Road.

After the shooting, San Antonio police officers said Butcher’s vehicle rolled over before coming to a stop.

Butcher was pronounced dead at the scene, SAPD said.

Officers said they believed the shooting was a targeted incident.

Authorities said there is no information on a suspect or a suspect vehicle.

