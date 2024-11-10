Skip to main content
Woman killed in Northeast Side shooting, rollover accident identified by ME’s office

Julie Butcher, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Zaria Oates, Reporter

Ricardo Moreno, Photojournalist

Andrea K. Moreno, News Trainee

Tags: SAPD, SAFD, Northeast Side
The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a woman who was shot and killed while driving on the Northeast Side. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a woman who was shot and killed while driving on the Northeast Side.

Julie Butcher, 31, was shot in the head just before 9:30 p.m. Friday on the Interstate 35 southbound access road between Eisenhauer Road and Rittiman Road.

After the shooting, San Antonio police officers said Butcher’s vehicle rolled over before coming to a stop.

Butcher was pronounced dead at the scene, SAPD said.

Officers said they believed the shooting was a targeted incident.

Authorities said there is no information on a suspect or a suspect vehicle.

Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.

Zaria Oates is a news reporter for KSAT 12. She joined in June 2024 from Memphis, where she worked at ABC24. Oates graduated from Clemens High School in Schertz and earned a journalism degree from the University of Oklahoma. She's passionate about learning, traveling and storytelling.

