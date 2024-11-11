Land deal for downtown San Antonio Missions baseball stadium up for SAISD board vote Monday

Efforts to replace an aging Wolff Stadium could take backers outside the center city.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio ISD board trustees are scheduled to vote Monday night whether to sell or exchange a creekside property downtown that stands in the way of a new, minor league baseball stadium.

The 2.3 acre plot on Camaron Street, along San Pedro Creek and near Fox Tech, is currently used as a parking lot. A rough map of the development phases also show the SAISD land sits at the southern edge of the footprint for the proposed $160 million ballpark.

It’s not clear what would happen to the ballpark plans if the district refuses to sell the land.

San Antonio Missions downtown stadium development project. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The city and county signed off in September on a funding plan for the new stadium, which heavily relies on downtown developer Weston Urban, whose co-founders are also partial owners of the San Antonio Missions, developing the surrounding area. That includes demolishing the low-cost Soap Factory Apartments, which would displace residents in waves.

SAISD held a town hall on the proposed sale Oct. 7, which drew a crowd of frustrated San Antonians, though also supporters of the plan.

The board will first discuss the land deal behind closed doors at Monday night’s 5:30 p.m. meeting at the district’s downtown headquarters. Any vote on the deal would have to be taken in public.