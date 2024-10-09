Funding approved for downtown San Antonio Missions baseball stadium

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Commissioners voted to move forward with the funding plan on Tuesday for the San Antonio Missions downtown baseball stadium.

The decision regarding the San Antonio Missions baseball stadium was made during the commissioners’ meeting. Most of the public input was positive and supportive of the funding plan.

However, many of the people who did not support the plan were worried about the fate of those who currently live at the Soap Factory Apartments, which is owned by the downtown development group Western Urban. The group is also leading the development of the new stadium.

The Soap Factory Apartments will be torn down as part of surrounding development plans for the baseball stadium.

During the commissioners’ meeting, officials said tenants of the Soap Factory Apartments will be relocated when the time comes.

Related KSAT Coverage: