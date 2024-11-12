Son of Mi Tierra restaurant founders dies at 81

Jorge Cortez of La Familia Cortez Restaurants, including the iconic Mi Tierra restaurant at Market Square in downtown San Antonio, died Nov. 11, 2024, at the age of 81, the restaurant group said.

SAN ANTONIO – Jorge Cortez, whose parents founded the iconic Mi Tierra restaurant at Market Square in downtown San Antonio, died Monday at the age of 81, La Familia Cortez Restaurants said.

According to a news release, Cortez was surrounded by numerous family members when he died. A cause of death was not disclosed.

“It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that Jorge’s children—Pete, Deborah, Christina, Paloma, Cariño, Alexandra, and Sol Jorge—announce the passing of our beloved father,” the news release said.

Cortez is credited as being the inventor of sizzling fajitas, a staple of Tex-Mex cuisine that San Antonians and tourists have enjoyed for decades.

He was deeply influential in the San Antonio restaurant community, serving as a mentor and inspiration to those within his family business and beyond. He was recognized for his commitment to uplifting team members at all levels, embracing them as part of his extended family.

“His leadership was rooted in faith and vision,” his family noted, emphasizing that he embodied what it means to lead with a compassionate heart.

An artist at heart, Cortez’s creativity shaped every detail of the family’s restaurants, notably the murals at Mi Tierra and other aspects celebrating Mexican heritage.

Known for his signature red apron, white hat, guayabera, and slacks, Cortez became a beloved figure in San Antonio’s Latino culture.

Cortez’s influence also extended to the arts, as he supported numerous cultural initiatives, including Jesse Treviño’s mural at Christus Santa Rosa Hospital. His family described the mural as a “powerful symbol of hope and healing” for the San Antonio community.

His legacy continues through La Familia Cortez and its commitment to the traditions he cherished. Recently, he fulfilled a personal dream by obtaining Mexican citizenship, reflecting his pride in his Mexican American heritage.

The family will announce memorial arrangements in the coming days.