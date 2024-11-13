Man arrested in connection with theft for Tejano band Grupo Siggno’s equipment, affidavit says

Paul Ortiz, 37, was arrested in connection with stealing music equipment from Tejano band Grupo Siggno.

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested in connection with the theft of Tejano band Grupo Siggno’s music equipment, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

The incident happened on Sept. 23 on the city’s Southeast Side. The affidavit states the band contacted authorities to report that the equipment worth thousands of dollars had been stolen from the band’s rented U-Haul.

Although the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office found the rented truck that same day, the music equipment remained missing, the affidavit stated.

On Sept. 29, authorities said Paul Ortiz, 37, used Facebook in an attempt to sell the stolen equipment to a promoter who knew about the band’s then-recent theft. That’s when the promoter requested photos of the equipment from Ortiz, who then sent them to a representative of the band. The band then confirmed it was their equipment, which prompted an investigation by the Property Crimes Task Force unit, the affidavit stated.

Through surveillance video and research on his social media, authorities successfully connected him to the incident — leading to his arrest.

Ortiz faces felony theft charges. His bond has not been set.

