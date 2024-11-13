Texas State University marks its 125th anniversary, looks ahead to bright future

SAN MARCOS, Texas – Texas State University is marking its 125th anniversary this week with a celebration that highlights its journey from a modest teacher’s college to a growing research university with big plans for the future.

Dr. Kelly Damphousse, who has led the university as president since 2022, emphasized Texas State’s enduring commitment to education, innovation, and community impact.

The historic Old Main building, the university’s first structure, remains a symbol of that commitment.

“It took forever to build that building, but now it sits on this really strong foundation where it’ll never fall down because of all the work they put into it,” Damphousse said. “I think about that as a metaphor for the foundation we’re laying here.”

Texas State recently achieved a record enrollment of over 40,000 students -- a 3.5% increase since last fall.

Damphousse underscored that each figure represents a life being changed through education at Texas State.

Currently, the university offers more than 200 degree programs and is making strides as a top-tier research institution.

The university sports teams, especially the football program, are also seeing renewed energy and fan engagement, with two games this season drawing millions of viewers on television.

“Both those events brought over 4 million eyeballs to Texas State and allowed us to talk about what’s happening here,” Damphousse said.

Looking forward, Texas State aims to reach 50,000 students by 2030 and become a higher-level research university.

Its vision includes expanding internationally, with the university’s first international campus opening in Mexico next year. There are plans for campuses in Europe, New Zealand, and Australia.

“We’re going to go to other universities around the world and plant the Texas State flag,” Damphousse said. “We think we have a very valuable product.”

Thursday’s celebration will honor the university’s past achievements while highlighting an ambitious future as Texas State seeks to establish itself as a “risen star” of Texas.

“We used to say we’re the rising star of Texas,” Damphousse reflected. “But I like to think of ourselves as the risen star of Texas.”

Thursday’s event at UFCU Stadium is free but does require a ticket for entry. Tickets can be found on the schools website.

The event will features the Josh Abbott Band, musical guest Grupo Fantasma, Bobcat Spirit Rally, a drone show, fireworks and other activities.

Related Story: