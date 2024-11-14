Bridge column catches fire at Loop 1604, I-10 construction site on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – A fire broke out at a construction site near Loop 1604 and Interstate 10 on the Northwest Side on Thursday afternoon.

KSAT’s drone captured aerial footage of the scene just before 2 p.m., showing a large plume of smoke rising from the area.

According to initial reports, a bridge column at the site caught fire. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) reported that the fire has been contained and that traffic flow in the area has not been affected.

No injuries were reported.

TxDOT said the incident will not affect this weekend’s scheduled closure of the interchange due to construction.