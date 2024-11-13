I-10 closed at Loop 1604 interchange on Northwest Side this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – Driver beware — the eastbound and westbound main lanes of Interstate 10 at the Loop 1604 interchange on the Northwest Side will be closed this weekend.

But it won’t be all that bad.

The eastbound main lanes of Loop 1604 will be closed Friday night only, and will remain open from 5 a.m. Saturday through 5 a.m. Monday.

Construction closure map for Loop 1604, I-10 for 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, through 5 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Here is a breakdown of what will be closed, weather permitting.

I-10 eastbound and westbound main lanes and collector distributor at Loop 1604 (9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday)

I-10 eastbound exit ramp south of La Cantera Parkway (9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday)

I-10 westbound to Loop 1604 eastbound exit ramp (9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday)

I-10 eastbound frontage road north of Loop 1604 (9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday)

Loop 1604 eastbound and westbound frontage road at I-10 (9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday)

Loop 1604 eastbound main lanes at I-10 (Friday night only, will reopen at 5 a.m. Saturday through 5 a.m. Monday )

All four cloverleaf ramps (9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday)

According to Texas Department of Transportation, the closures will allow crews to install steel beams and continue the construction of the flyover ramps at the interchange. Steel beam work is currently 76% complete with 115 beams in place. The first flyover ramp is scheduled to open by the end of the year, connecting drivers from eastbound Loop 1604 to westbound I-10.

Access to businesses will remain open during construction and law enforcement officers will help with traffic flow at intersections. Closures may open early if work is completed and the road is safe for drivers, TxDOT said.

Map of construction closure at Loop 1604 and Interstate 10 on the Northwest Side from 5 a.m. Nov. 16 through 5 a.m. Nov. 18. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Following is detour information:

I-10 EB and to Loop 1604 EB

All travelers on the I-10 EB frontage road will enter the I-10 EB main lanes north of Loop 1604 and follow signs for Loop 1604 WB. They will utilize the ramp from I-10 EB to Loop 1604 WB, enter the Loop 1604 WB collector-distributor, and follow it to the Loop 1604 WB frontage road. They will utilize the turnaround at La Cantera Parkway, entering the Loop 1604 EB frontage road. Travelers will follow the Loop 1604 EB frontage road to the I-10 EB frontage road. Those looking to return to the I-10 EB main lanes may via the first available entrance ramp. Those looking to access the Loop 1604 EB main lanes will follow the I-10 EB frontage road to the UTSA Boulevard turnaround. Travelers will follow the I-10 WB frontage road back to the Loop 1604 EB frontage road and may enter the Loop 1604 EB main lanes via the first available entrance ramp.

I-10 WB and to Loop 1604 EB and Loop 1604 WB

All travelers on the I-10 WB main lanes will exit to the I-10 WB frontage road via Exit 556 B. Travelers looking to access Loop 1604 EB will follow the I-10 WB frontage road to the Loop 1604 EB frontage road. Travelers may enter the Loop 1604 EB main lanes via the first available entrance ramp. Travelers looking to re-enter the I-10 WB main lanes will follow the I-10 WB frontage road through the Loop 1604 interchange and enter the I-10 WB main lanes at the first available entrance ramp. Travelers looking to access Loop 1604 WB will follow the I-10 WB frontage road to the La Cantera Parkway turnaround. Travelers will enter the I-10 EB main lanes north of Loop 1604 and follow signs for Loop 1604 WB. They will utilize the ramp from I-10 EB to Loop 1604 WB, enter the Loop 1604 WB collector-distributor, and follow it to the Loop 1604 WB frontage road. Travelers may enter the Loop 1604 WB main lanes at the first available entrance ramp.

Loop 1604 EB Frontage Road and to I-10 WB

All travelers on the Loop 1604 EB frontage road looking to continue through the I-10 interchange will follow signs for I-10 EB and follow the I-10 EB frontage road to the UTSA Boulevard turnaround. Travelers will follow the I-10 WB frontage road back to the Loop 1604 EB frontage road. Travelers on the Loop 1604 EB main lanes looking to access I-10 WB will exit to the Loop 1604 EB frontage road via the Vance Jackson Road exit. They will follow signs for I-10 EB and follow the I-10 EB frontage road to the UTSA Boulevard turnaround. Travelers will follow the I-10 WB frontage road through the Loop 1604 interchange and enter the I-10 WB main lanes via the first available entrance ramp.

Loop 1604 WB Frontage Road and to I-10 EB

All travelers on the Loop 1604 WB frontage road looking to continue through the I-10 interchange will follow signs for I-10 WB and follow the I-10 WB frontage road to the La Cantera Parkway turnaround. Travelers will enter the I-10 EB main lanes north of Loop 1604 and follow signs for Loop 1604 WB. They will utilize the ramp from I-10 EB to Loop 1604 WB, enter the Loop 1604 WB collector-distributor, and follow it to the Loop 1604 WB frontage road. Travelers on the Loop 1604 WB main lanes looking to access I-10 EB will continue through the I-10 interchange and exit to the Loop 1604 WB frontage road. Travelers will utilize the turnaround at La Cantera Parkway, entering the Loop 1604 EB frontage road. Travelers will follow the Loop 1604 EB frontage road to the I-10 EB frontage road and may enter the I-10 EB main lanes via the first available entrance ramp.

One bit of good news for motorists: Major weekend construction closures will not be scheduled between Thanksgiving through the end of the year (Nov. 27 to Dec. 31).