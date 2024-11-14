Here is a list of celebrity appearances at San Antonio restaurants

SAN ANTONIO – Just this week, the Michelin Guide awarded Texas restaurants their first Michelin star. San Antonio enjoyed its fair share of the glory, with one restaurant winning a star and several others being recognized.

These restaurants in San Antonio may not have won a Michelin star, but they did enjoy star-studded appearances.

Gabriel Iglesias - The comedian’s social media shows him visiting Grumpy’s Mexican Cafe on June 9. It is located on the far Northeast Side of Bexar County on the 18800 block of FM 2252 near Nacogdoches Road. He says the brunch was “awesome,” and he ate the chicken fried steak.

Adam Sandler - Sandler was seen last December ahead of his comedy tour walking out of Hotel Emma, located at 136 E Grayson Street. That’s right inside the Pearl near downtown San Antonio. While we don’t know if the actor tried the cuisine while he visited the historic site, we’re sure he enjoyed some good eats in the area regardless.

Jason Winston George - The “Grey’s Anatomy” star stopped by Brewjeria Coffee just before Election Day this year during his visit to San Antonio to reach out to the community, according to a post on the store’s Instagram. You can find the coffee shop at 1900 Pleasanton Road on the city’s South Side, right by Harlandale High School. The new coffee shop serves artisanal beverages and pastries on rotation.

John Leguizamo - The actor was spotted by one of KSAT’s team members late last March in Historic Market Square. He was interviewing Rep. Joaquin Castro for his new documentary “Leguizamo Across America.”

Additionally, SA Live Photographer Ted Obringer spotted the star at Mi Tierra Cafe y Panaderia, a historic Mexican restaurant at 218 Produce Road known for its festive décor and authentic dishes, including Pan Dulce.

John Leguizamo visits Mi Tierra (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Sandra Oh - Another “Grey’s Anatomy” star, Oh was spotted by local influencer Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin (also known as @hoodratsnacks) on Oct. 29 at Best Quality Daughter, which is a fun Asian American fusion restaurant serving up meals like Cashew Chicken and Curry Shrimp Fried Rice. It is located on 602 Avenue A, right off 281 near the Pearl.

Hayden Christensen - Anakin Skywalker of “Star Wars” was just in the Alamo City for his celebrity appearance at Spacecon 2024 on Oct. 27. Senior Video Specialist Bryan Ortiz said he had a chance to talk to him about food in San Antonio on his social media. When asked for a comment by KSAT, Ortiz says Christensen didn’t mention any specific restaurants that he went to, but they spoke about what types of food he should try while in San Antonio and said that he visited the River Walk. Ortiz says the star also spoke positively about his experience so far.

Victor “Wemby” Wembanyama - No celebrity list would be complete without San Antonio Spurs player Wemby. He’s been spotted at several restaurants in town, including, but not limited to: