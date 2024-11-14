Town of Gruene to open its first ice-skating rink this holiday season

For the first time ever, the town of Gruene is getting a brand-new ice-skating rink to celebrate the holidays.

The Gruene Ice Rink is set to be open daily from Nov. 24 to Jan. 5, 2025, according to a news release. It will be open from Monday to Thursday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

When school is out, Friday and Saturday hours will be extended to 11 p.m.

The ice rink will measure 100-feet by 40-feet. Aside from ice skating, the rink will have hot cocoa, cookies and Gruene merchandise available for purchase.

“Holidays in Gruene are always a special time,” said Ryan Weinbrandt, CEO of Molak Corporation. “This year, we’ve added even more to the experience with new decorations and attractions, like the ice-skating rink. We hope folks will come out to enjoy everything Gruene has to offer— great food and drinks, shopping, and live music — all while embracing the holiday spirit.”

Tickets cost $20. You can reserve your skating time by clicking here.