UT Health Science Center at San Antonio ranked in top 5% of universities in the world

The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio has been ranked in the top 5% of universities worldwide.

In a release from the university, officials state this placement from the U.S. News & World Report’s 2024-2025 Best Global Universities for Clinical Medicine. The university placed No. 51 out of the top 1,000.

The ranking is based on a university’s ability to show strength in producing research related to a variety of medical and biomedical topics. These include anesthesia, cardiology, general and internal medicine, gastroenterology, obstetrics, ophthalmology, radiology and surgery.

Additionally, UT Health San Antonio placed No. 269 out of the top 2,250 in the publication’s overall Best Global Universities.

“Being ranked among the best in the world is a testament to the caliber of our research and the dedication of our faculty, students and staff,” said Jennifer Sharpe Potter, PhD, MPH, UT Health San Antonio senior vice president for research, founding director of Be Well Institute on Substance Use and Related Disorders and professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences. “A global reputation allows us to attract diverse talent, foster international collaborations and address the most pressing health challenges across borders.”

UT Health San Antonio is the largest academic research institution in South Texas with an annual portfolio of $413 million. The university has over 1,500 researchers working across 108 research units.

The release goes on to say the university is the sixth fastest-growing institution in North America for research output.

“An increasing global recognition that we are a top-tier university is a reflection of our commitment to excellence and the groundbreaking discoveries that our investigators are making that have a global impact not only in advancing scientific knowledge but also in delivering novel solutions to human diseases that at present have no cures,” said Manzoor Bhat, PhD, MS, vice dean for research and distinguished chair in neurosciences at the university’s Joe R. and Teresa Lozano Long School of Medicine.

