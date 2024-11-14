Skip to main content
Yelp reveals San Antonio’s top 20 restaurants based on reservations through website

Most restaurants are near Loop 1604 on the North Side

Halee Powers, Content Gatherer

Restaurants throughout San Antonio have been making the news recently, especially with the announcement of Mixtli receiving a Michelin Star.

That got us wondering: what are some of the most popular restaurants across our city?

KSAT reached out to Yelp, a company that publishes crowd-sourced reviews about businesses, and asked it for the top 20 restaurants in San Antonio, based on reservations.

To compile the below list, Yelp ranked San Antonio full-service restaurants that offer reservations or waitlist capabilities on Yelp, then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews.

  1. Comfort Cafe - Los Patios
  2. Mare e Monte
  3. Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken - San Antonio
  4. Toro Kitchen + Bar
  5. Tlahco Mexican kitchen
  6. KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot
  7. Max & Louie’s New York Diner
  8. JINYA Ramen Bar - San Antonio
  9. Pete’s Tako House
  10. Full Belly
  11. Toro’Ko Sushi
  12. Snooze, an A.M. Eatery
  13. The Magnolia Pancake Haus
  14. La Frite Belgian Bistro
  15. Cuishe Cocina Mexicana
  16. Wild Japanese BBQ Sushi & Shabu
  17. Maria Bonita
  18. Frederick’s Bistro
  19. Palenque Grill La Cantera
  20. Anchor Bar

We want to know what your favorite restaurant in San Antonio is. Let us know in the comments below.

