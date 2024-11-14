Yelp reveals San Antonio’s top 20 restaurants based on reservations through website

Restaurants throughout San Antonio have been making the news recently, especially with the announcement of Mixtli receiving a Michelin Star.

That got us wondering: what are some of the most popular restaurants across our city?

KSAT reached out to Yelp, a company that publishes crowd-sourced reviews about businesses, and asked it for the top 20 restaurants in San Antonio, based on reservations.

To compile the below list, Yelp ranked San Antonio full-service restaurants that offer reservations or waitlist capabilities on Yelp, then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews.

We want to know what your favorite restaurant in San Antonio is. Let us know in the comments below.